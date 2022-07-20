Current and Past Issues
Food & Drink
Started by the band Midlake, Paschall Bar was designed to be the kind of place the musicians wanted to spend time in themselves. Co-owner Eric…
Osteria il Muro, owned by Scott and Desiree Girling, offers regional Italian fare in an intimate atmosphere. With just 22 to 24 seats in the h…
Inside the Golden Triangle Mall Food Court, brightly decorated Boka Feliz offers made-from-scratch traditional Mexican food masterminded by ch…
Juicy Pig Barbecue, nestled just north of the downtown Denton square on North Locust Street, serves Texas-styled barbecue and assorted dishes …
As a young girl, Lisa Britten learned to bake by helping her grandmother in the kitchen -- or, in her case, the laundry room.
Arts & Culture
Visitors to the University of North Texas will quickly notice that the Mean Green campus has plenty of green with a mellower disposition.
Sure, we take some of our identity from that other “D” — you know, the one a few miles south. But Denton County residents have found a way of …
The fragrance is evident even through a face mask as the door in downtown Denton swings open to a spread of soaps, body scrubs and bath salts.
Ryan Glenn may have just graduated from high school in May, but the Highland Village 18-year-old is already a rising star in the Texas music s…
Driving around Denton, it’s easy to spot murals. Street artists have used the sides of buildings as canvases all over town, but for every piec…
Business & Services
Many people may not know that Denton’s own Gohlke Pools was named one of the top pool builders in the country by Pool and Spa News magazine in…
After nine years as a SkyWest Airlines flight attendant, Lauren Martin decided she wanted to obtain her commercial pilot’s license. “I was ver…
COVID-19 has been a long haul for all Americans, whether they’re battling the virus or trying to survive the pandemic each day. Good news has …
Community colleges, including North Central Texas College, specialize in training students for the workforce. Students can train in a specific…
The Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce helps businesses both large and small -- larger companies with their marketing efforts, and smaller ones …
Home & Design
For the first time in Denton history, a home here will be showcased in the prestigious annual AIA Dallas Tour of Homes, coming up in late Octo…
Texas is known for unpredictable weather, with triple digits in the summer and icy roads in winter. But the deep freeze that clobbered the Lon…
Nothing inspires Americans more than feel-good stories about family-owned businesses and how they got started. You know, the ones about folks …
When Denton County businesses shut down last year to slow the spread of COVID-19, people’s homes suddenly became their workplace and kids’ cla…
A well-placed brick accent wall, a new stone fireplace mantle or rustic wooden ceiling beams can change the entire feel of your home. But doin…
